Eastern Himalaya Travel Association seeks resolution on transport issues

The Eastern Himalaya Travel & Tour Operators Association (EHTTOA), the largest travel platform in East and Northeast India, has submitted a representation to Milton Chandra Das, joint secretary of the State Transport Authority in Siliguri, highlighting critical issues affecting the transport sector in the Eastern Himalayas.

The association, comprising members from West Bengal, Sikkim, the Seven Sisters, and neighbouring countries like Nepal and Bangladesh, emphasised the urgent need to address the Sikkim Counter Signature Permit crisis, which has severely impacted tourism and livelihoods.

The unavailability of the Sikkim Counter Signature Permit has left West Bengal vehicles unable to operate in Sikkim, resulting in significant revenue losses and encouraging black market practices. The EHTTOA has urged the authorities to provide a clear directive and time-bound action to resolve this issue, ensuring permits are issued legally and promptly. As a temporary solution, the association has requested the issuance of three-month temporary permits, similar to road tax validity, to allow vehicles to operate without fear of police harassment.

The stalemate in permit issuance has also caused substantial revenue losses for the state government, with stakeholders willing to pay applicable fees to operate legally. Additionally, EHTTOA has called for transparency in the transfer process of existing permits, suggesting that unused permits from non-operational vehicles be reallocated to active ones.

Beyond the Sikkim permit issue, the association highlighted delays in obtaining All Bengal and All India permits, which often take 15-20 days after registration. During this period, vehicle owners face police harassment despite having paid permit fees. EHTTOA proposed stamping permit fee receipts to allow 30-day validity for vehicle operation until the permit copy is issued.

Lastly, the association appealed to the Joint Secretary to be available at the Siliguri office at least two days a week and hold quarterly meetings with stakeholders to address concerns, discuss new policies, and promote tourism in the Eastern Himalayas. EHTTOA hopes for prompt action before the summer season, a crucial period for the region’s tourism industry.