E-W Metro sees 10-fold increase in footfall in 2 days

The opening of commercial services between Phoolbagan and Sealdah Metro stations has come as a boost to the East-West corridor. The operational stretch of the East-West corridor has seen more than ten times rise in passenger count since the commencement of commercial services on 14 July.

Since the final commissioning of the stations from Sector V to Salt Lake Stadium in the year 2020, the East-West Metro also named as the Green Line did not see much demand by the commuters. Even with the opening of Phoolbagan station, the passenger count was limited to about 3,000. However, the addition of a 2.3-km stretch from Phoolbagan to Sealdah has brought a dawn for the East-West Metro. The passenger count shot up to 31,037 on the very first day of the starting of commercial services from Sealdah Metro station. Earlier, when about 3,000 passengers availed the Green Line in an entire day, a total of 12,681 commuters were recorded only in the newly-inaugurated Sealdah Metro station on the first day.

The number, according to the data shared by the city Metro, went up even on the second day after the opening of the eighth Metro station of the East-West corridor. On the second, the total ridership registered in the Green Line was 31,883. Of the total number of passengers, the count of commuters registered at Sealdah station was 12,818.

Notably, the authorities had anticipated a daily passenger count of around 35,000 following the extension of services till Sealdah. The number is expected to rise further in the forthcoming days.