DVC signs power purchase agreements with SJVN

DVC and SJVN Limited have signed Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) for procurement of power from the Sunni Dam Hydro Project and the Luhri Stage-I Hydro Project of SJVN Limited. This is in addition to the five power purchase agreements recently signed between DVC and NHPC. These agreements will further strengthen the reliability of power supply across the Damodar valley region. Under the latest agreements, DVC will procure hydropower from SJVN Limited to meet the demand of consumers connected to the DVC system.

This collaboration aims to ensure a stable, sustainable, and affordable power supply, complementing DVC’s existing thermal and renewable energy portfolio. The agreements will support DVC’s peak demand management, industrial growth, enhance grid stability, and promote the adoption of clean energy in the region.

The PPAs will become effective upon the commissioning of the respective projects, ensuring seamless integration into DVC’s power supply network.

