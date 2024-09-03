Durgapur MP Kirti Azad’s wife passes away, CM condoles

Poonam Jha Azad, the wife of sitting MP of Durgapur-Burdwan Lok Sabha seat, Kirti Jha Azad passed away due to age-related diseases at a private hospital in Durgapur. She was suffering for last few months and was admitted in a Durgapur hospital.

In his X handle, the two-time Lok Sabha MP and a member of the 1983 World Cup winning team has himself announced the death of his wife today. She will be cremated in a burning ghat of Durgapur today.

Around 12.40 pm she passed away today.

State chief minister Mamata Banerjee has also expressed her condolences through her social media handle today on the death of MP of Durgapur Burdwan, Kirti Jha Azad.

“Saddened to know that Poonam Jha Azad, wife of our MP & World Cup-winner cricketer Kirti Azad, has breathed her last. I have known Poonam for a long time. I also knew that she was critically ill for the last few years. Kirti & other family members tried their best & were always beside her in her last fight. My sincere condolences to Kirti & other family members. May her soul rest in peace,” she said in her X handle.

Chief minister and Trinamul chief Miss Banerjee had stunned everybody when she announced the name of Kirti Jha Azad in the Brigade Parade ground rally of TMC earlier this year. Since then Kirti Azad, who has arrived from New Delhi has been staying in Durgapur.

Kirti Azad has defeated BJP heavyweight leader Dilip Ghosh in this seat. The couple have two sons.