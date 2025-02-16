Durgapur girl alleges rape in Bankura, lodges FIR

Hirapur police station has picked up the parents of one of the four accused boys who are accused of gang raping a girl from Durgapur on Valentine’s Day in Bankura. A case has been lodged against the four boys by the victim at Asansol women police station. Her medical tests and other examinations were conducted at a hospital in Durgapur.

Dhruba Das, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC) said that the girl from Durgapur used to stay with her maternal uncle in Burnpur.

Yesterday, she along with three other girls and four boys, who were friends of her sister, had gone to Biharinath Hills in Saltora police station area of Bankura, where she was allegedly raped.

“All the four accused boys are residents of Asansol. Asansol women police station has started investigations and so far picked up two persons. The accused are absconding. Mother of the victim has lodged an FIR,” added DCP (central), ADPC, Dhruba Das.

The victim was admitted to hospital in Durgapur by her parents in critical condition. Local MLA of Durgapur West, Lakshman Ghorui along with BJP supporters, agitated outside the hospital and has alleged that despite being a sitting MLA, he was denied entry to enter the hospital.

The victim is a resident of his Vidhan Sabha constituency and as a public representative he visited the hospital but the hospital super denied him entry. “Once again it is proved that the girl or women are not safe in this state,” alleged Lakshman Ghorui.

Police sources said that the cops are trying to locate the four absconding youth through their mobile tower locations. Their cell phones have been switched off. Parents of the accused were picked up by local police for questioning.