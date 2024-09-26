Make Calcutta Relevant Again in collaboration with Y-East and Hulladek Recycling, will be for the first time hosting Onyo Pujo – a Durga Puja with a difference. Onyo Pujo is a students’ initiative celebrating tradition, sustainability & innovation through regeneration. The initiative aims to focus on the cultural significance of Durga Puja with modern sustainability practices.

The Onyo Puja theme song, Monta Re, composed by DJ Teej, co-founder, HomeBound Wav, was launched by Ms Trina Saha, actress & Satrajit Sen, film director in the presence of Prof Manoshi Roychowdhury, co-chairperson of Techno India Group, Ms Priyasha Singhania, chief marketing officer Hulladek Recycling, Meghdut Roychowdhury, founder, Make Calcutta Relevant Again and chief innovation officer & ED of Techno India Group and Ms Pauline Laravoire, co-founder & CEO, Y-East And Sustainability, director, Techno India Group.

The innovative pandal for Onyo Pujo was designed by students from Ecole Intuit Lab. The idol, made last year by students of Techno India Group using fabric scraps, is being repurposed for this year’s Onyo Pujo, further pushing the envelope for sustainability and rebirth.

Advertisement