Double murder: cuffs on husband for killing wife, grandmother

In a horrifying incident, a man allegedly murdered his wife and her grandmother in the Palashi area of Kaliganj police station in Nadia late last night. The accused, Dinesh Halder, has been taken into police custody after the brutal attack left both women fatally injured.

According to local sources, 60-year-old Sarathi Halder lived in the Palashi station neighborhood. Her granddaughter, Riya Halder and her husband, Dinesh Halder, had recently returned to Palashi from Delhi, where they both worked. They had come to visit Sarathi at her residence, but their family reunion turned into tragedy.

Late last night, a violent dispute escalated, and Dinesh allegedly attacked his wife and her grandmother with sharp weapons. Both women sustained severe injuries in the assault. On hearing the incident, Kaliganj police responded promptly to the scene, where they found the victims critically wounded. The two women were rushed to Shaktinagar district hospital, but despite efforts to save their lives, both succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

Kaliganj police have since arrested Dinesh Halder, who will face legal proceedings for the alleged double murder. An investigation is underway to uncover further details of the incident and the events leading up to this shocking crime, said a senior police official.

An investigating police officer said the preliminary investigation reveals that the accused used to suspect his wife for extra-marital affairs and last night when he attacked her, her grandmother tried to resist her from being attacked. But, the enraged accused also hacked her critically leading to severe injuries.

Local residents have expressed their grief and anger, as the quiet community reels from the senseless violence that claimed two lives.

The authorities have assured the public that a thorough investigation will be conducted to ensure justice for the victims.