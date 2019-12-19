Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today contested Union home minister Amit Shah’s assertion yesterday that neither Aadhaar card nor the voter’s identity card (EPIC) would be accepted as a proof of citizenship. She also cautioned him not to “add fuel to fire” if he didn’t not know “how to douse it smouldering in Assam, North- East, Delhi and other parts of the country in the name of implementing the black Citizenship Amendment Act-National Register of Citizens.”

“Now the cat is out of the bag. Why did you ask the people of the country to go for Aadhaar link-up in bank accounts, mobile number, LPG connection? Why had crores of rupees been spent for the preparation of Aadhar cards if they are no guarantee for one’s citizenship ?” she asked Shah.

She castigated the BJP’s move to send a delegation to assess the damage to Murshidabad and Malda Railway stations during Trinamulsponsored agitation against CAA Miss Banerjee said : “Where were they when the trains were torched ? They were then in their homes and they are now out to make political capital out of it,” she said.

Meanwhile, Police in Malda briefly arrested two BJP Members of Parliament, Khagen Murmu and Nishith Pramanik, at Sukanta More in English Bazaar today, as they headed for the Bhaluka and Harishchandrapur railway stations that were vandalised by a mob during protests against the CAA last weekend.