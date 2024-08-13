Doctors welcome CM’s deadline to police probe

Medical professionals here have expressed their support for chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s decisive action in the investigation of the rape and murder of a lady doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.

CM Banerjee has set a Sunday deadline for the police to identify and apprehend the culprits involved. If the police fail to do so, the case will be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), despite its lower success rate, according to the chief minister.

“We welcome the chief minister’s statement. It will add urgency to the police investigation. The culprits must be brought to justice by any means,” said Dr Sengupta, echoing the sentiments of the medical community.

In response to the incident, junior doctors at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMC&H) staged a demonstration outside the emergency department, demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible.

Their protest was supported by doctors from the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Siliguri and other organizations, who joined in solidarity.

Similar demonstrations were held by junior doctors at other medical colleges across north Bengal, including in Malda, protesting the horrific incident at R G Kar Medical College.

Dr Sengupta, dean of NBMC&H, assured that despite the agitation, medical services were not significantly disrupted. “No services were hampered due to today’s protest and cease work by junior doctors. However, there were minor delays due to the temporary shortage of manpower,” he explained.

The outrage has also sparked demonstrations from various student organizations across other districts in north Bengal.