Doctors’ hunger strike at NBMC&H enters 8th Day

The indefinite hunger strike by two junior doctors at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital entered its eighth day, with no signs of a resolution. The strike was initiated by postgraduate trainees, Souvik and Aloke, to press for the implementation of a 10-point charter of demands.

Aloke’s health took a turn for the worse yesterday, prompting the medical board to advise his immediate admission to the ICU. In his place, Dr Sandeep Mandal, a junior doctor from the ENT department, has stepped in to continue the hunger strike.

Senior members of the Federation of Medical Associations (FEMA) visited the protest site yesterday, expressing their solidarity with the striking doctors. Today, the movement gained further momentum as several voluntary organisations and senior doctors joined the cause, gathering on the hunger strike stage. Almost all doctors observed a cease-work, limiting services to emergencies only.

Dr Koushik Pandit, a member of FEMA, stated that the association has formally informed both the President and Prime Minister about the ongoing strike and the urgent need for action on the doctors’ demands, which they believe are crucial for the public and the health sector.

“We have no choice but to continue this strike,” said Dr Sandeep Mandal. “Despite our repeated appeals, the state government has not acknowledged even a single demand. This is our last resort. As doctors, we feel helpless, but if the government remains unresponsive, our hunger strike will go on.”

Meanwhile, Siliguri MLA Dr Sankar Ghosh visited North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMC&H) today to meet both the agitating junior doctors and senior medical staff. His visit was aimed to address the growing concerns as patients continue to suffer due to the ongoing strike.

“It is unfortunate that the state government has not stepped in to resolve these issues in the interest of the public,” Dr. Ghosh remarked, adding, “The doctors have requested me to escalate the matter to the appropriate authorities, including the Governor and the Union Health Ministry. Additionally, we discussed the possibility of raising this issue during a specific session of the state Assembly. I will ensure that these concerns are taken up with the relevant authorities.”