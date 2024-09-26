Doctor quits from Rampurhat Hospital, creates stir

Dr Ananda Mondal, a doctor working in the medicine department of Rampurhat Medical College Hospital has quit from the health service job.

Though the letter stated that he is leaving the job due to health reasons, sources said that due to lack of proper infrastructure he has quit.

Sources said that in the past six months, about 21 doctors have resigned from the state health services due to various reasons.

About 17 years ago, Dr Mondal had joined the medicine department of Rampurhat Hospital, which was later converted into Rampurhat Medical College Hospital. Dr Ananda Mondal has around 12 years of service remaining.

Dr Ananda Mondal told within his close circle that after being upgraded to Medical College Hospital, there has been a huge increase in the number of patients, even from surrounding districts, but still the number of beds and nurses are low compared to the number of patients being admitted.

As a result, patients are being treated on the floor of the medicine department, besides the beds of other patients, sources alleged.

The small number of doctors and nurses in the department were unable to handle such a huge rush of patients.

Palash Das, MSVP of Rampurhat Medical College Hospital said that he had urged Dr Mondal not to quit his job, but he refused citing his poor health conditions.