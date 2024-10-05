Doc federation leader Subarna Goswami takes on Kunal Ghosh

“So, the doctors won’t travel? Would they visit jail like Kunal Ghosh?”, reacted Dr Subarna Goswami, a leader of service doctors association this afternoon after Trinamul Congress leader Kunal Ghosh claimed that the senior doctors have set to visit abroad in the Puja vacation and so are asking their juniors to give up cease-work.

Kunal, in his X-handle claimed that the senior doctors have their schedules to visit abroad and that’s why they are now asking the juniors to take charge during the vacation tours. “Why were they not so eager earlier?” Kunal asked.

After the junior doctors resumed agitation and cease-work on 1 October, a section of senior doctors have put forward their appeals to their junior counterparts seeking withdrawal of their further strike.

“The junior doctors should resume work and give up strike as repeated such bids are causing inconvenience for the common people who are visiting the hospitals for treatment,” prescribed Dr Subarna Goswami, one of the leading faces of the movement against the R G Kar protest from the Joint Forum of Doctors federation. Dr Goswami serving as the deputy CMOH-II in East Burdwan holds the position of additional general secretary of All India Federation of Govt Doctors’ Association.

“We condemn the state’s continued apathy in providing adequate protection and safety of the junior doctors serving in government hospitals,” Dr Goswami said, adding: “But such frequent cease works are not the solution. We, being the responsible physicians should prioritise healthcare. The junior doctors should perform their duties first and then sit in the protest movement.”