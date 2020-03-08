State health department has directed all district magistrates (DM) to send soap and hand sanitizers to all the government and government-sponsored schools across the state while the ICSE council has asked principals of all schools under it to make students, teachers and parents aware of necessary precautionary steps to prevent the Coronavirus.

The state government will procure the soaps and hand sanitisers with funds under the Mid Day Meal scheme. The DMs have been further directed that in case there are inadequate funds under the scheme, then funds have to be arranged from other areas and soap and hand sanitisers have to be distributed to schools at the earliest.

Health department officials have informed that children are susceptible to any infection and so additional care and precaution have to be taken in schools. In case there is any problem in arranging the hand sanitizers then soaps should be sent to the schools, said, officials. A senior official said that along with sending soaps to schools, it has to be ensured that the students correctly use these.

“It has to be checked whether the students are washing their hands properly before eating their mid-day meals every day. Training has to be given on the proper mechanism for washing hands. Proper hygiene should be taught in schools not only for the prevention of Coronavirus but also for preventing other diseases,” said the official.

Meanwhile, Mr Gerry Arathoon, chief executive and secretary, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, has sent a letter directing the principals to ensure that hand sanitisers or soap and water are available at the board exam centres in their schools. The ICSE will end on 30 March and ISC exams on 31 March.

“I am sure all of us together shall do everything possible to stay safe and healthy in the present situation,” the letter read. In the letter, the council has specified the measures ~ as suggested by the HRD ministry and the World Health Organisation ~ that can be taken to “prevent yourself and others” from getting infected with the virus.

These measures include staying away from school when one is sick, seeking medical help if one has fever, cough or difficulty in breathing and staying informed. Other precautions include washing hands frequently with an alcoholbased hand sanitiser or soap and water, avoiding touching eyes, nose and mouth and maintaining at least a metre’s distance from a person who coughs or sneezes, avoiding public gatherings and wearing a mask in case one is coughing or sneezing.