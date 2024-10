The newly-assigned DM, East Burdwan, Ayesha Rani A today visited flood hit areas of Jamalpur block and extended food packets, garments ahead of the Durga Puja festival.

She, accompanied by Buddhadev Pan, SDM, Burdwan (South), local BDO and panchayat samiti karmadhyaksha made door-to-door visits in villages like Kora and Siali. On Saturday, she was seen distributing relief articles in villages like Mouri, Mozina and Charki in Katwa and Ketugram blocks. Ayesha Rani A replaced Radhika S Aiyar last week.

