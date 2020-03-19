To ensure easy availability of face masks and sanitizers to residents district police teams fanned out to chemists’ shops to take stock of the situation. Mr Subhashi Das, the Seoraphuli outpost police station officer in charge, said, there were a lot of rumours about the acute shortage of face masks and sanitizers and local chemists charging exorbitant prices.

“To take stock of the situation, today we visited chemist shops at Seoraphuli and Baidyabati where some were found running short of masks and sanitizers.” “However, a few chemist shops taking advantage of the shortage of masks were fleecing customers. We have issued strict directives to the chemist shop owners to take steps to maintain adequate stock of masks and not to charge more than the fixed printed prices.”

Mr Das added, “We have asked the chemist shop owners to guide customers on the correct use of the face mask and sanitizers and report anyone who comes there with flu-like symptoms, and not to sell cough, cold, fever medication without a proper doctors prescription.”

US-returned couple advised 14-day home quarantine:

The return of a couple from America to their residence at Serampore left local residents panic-stricken. Post initial medical checkup, the couple has been advised “home quarantine” for 14 days . Ashish Mukherjee (72) and Shila Mukherjee (65), residents of an area at Serampore Battala, had gone to visit their son who works in America. The couple returned home on Tuesday evening.