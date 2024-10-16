District doctors abstain work for two days

Expressing solidarity towards the ongoing eight days of hunger strike by junior doctors to press their 10-point demands, the district doctors decided to cease work on 14-15 October.

The outdoor services will remain suspended both in private and government hospitals, cold operations (planned surgeries) will also remain suspended for two days. However, emergency services will be on.

The Serampore branch IMA president Dr Pradeep Das said the private chambers of the doctors will also remain closed for both the days. However, emergency cases will be attended in the hospitals. A team of doctors are attending emergency cases at IMA Bhavan, Serampore, round-the-clock.

Dr Das added the 10 points are in favour of the patients seeking quality treatment in government hospitals. “We want the patients to receive systematic, advanced medical services free from any kind of corrupt practices. At the same time, we demand safety and security of doctors and working atmosphere in their working places. Our demands are basically related to the upgrading and improvement of medical services in the government hospitals.

It is a matter of great concern that the state government has not shown any positive approach to meet the demands. The indifferent attitude of the state health department will only encourage the doctors and medical fraternity to go ahead with a vigorous agitation, said Dr Pradeep Das.