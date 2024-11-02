Disrespect to Tagore: BJP leader threatens to move court

Former Asansol Municipal Corporation (AMC) mayor and now BJP leader, Jitendra Tiwari has said that if the host Kapil Sharma does not issue an unconditional apology for showing disrespect to Kavi Guru Rabindranath Tagore then he will move court.

In his official X handle, Jitendra Tiwari, who was also an MLA of Pandaveswar Assembly segment said that he is strongly opposing the Kapil Sharma popular TV show, in which a person of the stature of Rabindranath Tagore has been shown disrespect in rendition of his most famous song ‘Jodi tor dak shune keu na ashe tobe ekla cholo re’.

“Rabindranath Tagore is respected worldwide, was the first Nobel laureate of Asia and has also written the national anthem of our country. As a Bengali and an Indian we cannot tolerate such disrespect to such a towering figure of our country,” Jitendra Tiwari added.

Advertisement

It may be noted that poet Srijato Banerjee has also threatened to move court on this issue and has also posted this on social media. Lyricist Indradeep Dasgupta has also criticised the TV show.