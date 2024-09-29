Discussion on patient safety with right diagnosis

Peerless Hospital organized its flagship one-day conference, MediSafeCon 2024, with the theme “Get it Right, Make it Safe,” focused on increasing awareness about accurate diagnosis and the use of appropriate therapeutics.

Diagnostic errors, such as missed, delayed, or incorrect diagnoses, contribute to inappropriate treatments, patient harm, or even death. Doctors, pharmacists, nurses, and medico-legal experts discussed practical strategies to ensure correct diagnoses and reduce medical errors.

the doctors also discussed adoption of diagnostic decision support tools and utilising advanced technologies to assist healthcare professionals in interpreting complex data, minimizing errors.

Advertisement

Soon Hooi Cheng, former pharmacist, department of health, Malaysia said all the drugs which come to the country come after stiff tests by drug regulators.

According to Prof. (Dr.) Subhrojyoti Bhowmick, organizing chairman of MediSafeCon 2024, “Patient safety is a continuously evolving field, and there is always room to learn and grow.”