The ‘Didi Ke Bolo’ initiative has finally helped an aged widow of Keshab Chak gram panchayat, in Tarkeswar, to get a power connection to her house that had been without one for years since the state electricity department allegedly turned down the widow’s plea for a connection every time.

The widow, Pranti Jana, from Keshab Chak gram panchayat in Tarkeswar, who lost her husband three years back, stays with her two daughters. The elder daughter is married and the younger daughter is studying in Tarkeswar Degree College.

Pranati said, “I left no stone unturned to get the electricity connection for my residential house. The state electric department turned down all my pleas and refused to provide electricity to my house. I had no other option other than to light my house with candles and kerosene lamp at the fall of darkness.”

“The local gram panchayat member asked me to call the Didi Ke Bolo phone number. I related my pathetic life without electricity in my house. However, days passed I completely forget about my phone call to Didi Ke Bolo. But within a month’s time, the same electricity department that had turned down all my requests to provide my house with a connection, approached me expressing much care and concern and connected my house with electricity. After passing many years living by candle and kerosene lamp light, today electric bulbs lit up my house brightly. I have no words to express my heartfelt gratitude and praise for our Didi Moni (CM Mamata Banerjee)” said Pranat, who added: “My younger daughter who for all these years, prepared her lessons by candle and kerosene lamp, is now very happy to study under the electric light.