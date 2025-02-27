Devotees offer Shivaratri prayers at Tarakeswar, Baidyanath Dham

On the auspicious day of Mahashivratri, thousands of devotees offered puja at the century-old Tarakeswar Shiva temple and Baidyanath Dham Shiva temple at Deoghar in Jharkhand.

The district administrations of both the places have taken stern steps to ensure safety and security of devotees as well as to provide basic civic amenities.

On the occasion of Shivaratri, Tarakeswar Shiva temple will remain open for the night with special puja performed by the temple mahanta maharaj from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Devotees will be allowed to resume their prayers after 10 p.m. District police administration have taken appropriate steps for rush management.

Expecting a massive influx of devotees on the Mahashivratri, the district magistrate cum deputy commissioner went around B Ed college area, Tiwari Chowk, Nehru Park, Shivram Jha Chowk and surrounding area of Baidyanath Dham temple area to oversee security measures. Barricades were set up to control the movement of the devotees; senior police officers were deputed at sensitive zones; public announcement systems were checked; lavatories and drinking water arrangements were provided for the devotees.