Devastating fire in Ultadanga slum: Several homes destroyed

A devastating fire broke out in the Ultadanga slum on Sunday morning. Six fire engines were immediately dispatched to the scene to control the blaze. The fire originated in the Haatatpally area of Ultadanga, engulfing several houses and reducing them to ashes. The fire started around 7:30 a.m. near the railway tracks within the densely populated slum. Residents were gripped by fear as the flames rapidly spread from one shanty to another. At least 10-12 houses were completely destroyed. Firefighters, along with local residents, worked tirelessly to extinguish the flames.

Given the crowded nature of the area and the presence of highly flammable materials, the fire spread rapidly. However, the prompt response of the fire department prevented more extensive damage. State Fire Minister Sujit Bose visited the site and stated: “As soon as we received the news, fire engines were dispatched. However, before they arrived, local residents had already started trying to extinguish the fire and provided significant assistance. MLA Supti Pandey has also reached the location. The fire was brought under control after three hours.

What’s concerning is that this is a large slum, and the fire could have spread further, but the fire department’s prompt action averted major losses.” Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire might have been caused by a short circuit. The overcrowded nature of the area and the presence of highly flammable materials contributed to the rapid spread of the fire. Sujit Bose added: “Those affected by the fire will be assisted by the local MLA and municipal representatives.

I will ensure that all necessary help from the municipality is provided. The primary task now is to completely extinguish the fire. The area contained materials like cotton and plastic, which are highly flammable. Although the fire is under control, the cooling process is ongoing and will take some more time. Fortunately, there have been no reports of casualties.” The exact cause of the fire will be determined after a forensic investigation, according to the fire minister.