Deucha Pachami coal project: Tribal people meet Suvendu with concerns

A delegation of indigenous and displaced residents from Birbhum’s Deucha Pachami met Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari at the West Bengal Assembly today.

The delegation submitted a memorandum outlining their demands, which the BJP leader accepted. Expressing his unwavering support, he assured them that he would stand by their struggle for rights in whatever way they sought his assistance. The Deucha Pachami coal project has been a subject of debate for several years. However, chief minister Mamata Banerjee provided clarity on the issue during the Bengal Global Business Summit, announcing that work on the project would commence very soon. She revealed that multiple countries had shown interest in participating in the venture. Despite this, tribal groups have been raising objections, citing various concerns. The initial phase of work involves the extraction of basalt and blackstone from the upper layers of the mining site.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS), Banerjee emphasised that the coal block would act as a catalyst for Bengal’s industrial growth. She stated, “This coal reserve holds immense potential. The infrastructure is fully prepared, and work will begin tomorrow.” According to the state government, this coal mine has the potential to transform West Bengal’s industrial landscape, with an estimated initial investment of Rs 35,000 crore. The Deucha Pachami coal project, located in the Mohammad Bazar area of Birbhum district, is expected to be the second-largest coal reserve in Asia. The proposed mining project requires approximately 3,370 acres of land, including 1,000 acres of government-owned land, while the remaining land is privately owned.

Initially, the project was planned in two phases — first at Dewanganj-Harinsinga and later at the Deucha-Pachami mine. Land acquisition began accordingly, and the government subsequently purchased land at a predetermined rate. More than 1,400 individuals from landowning families have received government jobs as part of the rehabilitation process. The Power Development Corporation Limited (PDCL) and the West Bengal State Electricity Development Corporation have been designated as the nodal agencies for executing the project. Despite the government’s assurance of benefits, opposition and protests from local indigenous communities continue, making the project’s execution a contentious issue. As the project moves forward, the state government and opposition parties remain locked in a debate over development and displacement, with the affected communities caught in the middle.