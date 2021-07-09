The West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBCSSC) today published the detailed lists of all candidates who appeared at the 2016 TET (Teachers Eligibility Test) along with their scores for recruitment of teachers in upper primary schools.

The qualified candidates will be called for an interview. However, the recruitment process will start only after the Calcutta High Court lifts its interim stay on the state’s ongoing process of recruitment in the upper primary schools.

The WBCSSC has published a total of five separate lists which includes the list of qualified candidates for interview along with their marks, the list of non-qualified candidates along with their marks, the list of candidates who have been rejected, the list of untrained candidates and also the maximum and minimum cut-off marks of the qualified candidates (which has been prepared in a subject wise, medium wise, category wise and gender wise manner).

The candidates who had appeared at the 2016 TET can log into the website of the commission along with their details and know their respective performances. The HC hearing of petitions by three aggrieved aspirants in the matter of teachers recruitment is scheduled to be heard on Friday.

In April, chief minister Mamata Banerjee had announced that her the government would recruit 22,000 teachers in upper primary schools on the basis of a list of successful candidates who had appeared in the TET.

Accordingly, the merit list was prepared and selected candidates were called for interview.

The three petitioners moved court with three different allegations of irregularities in the recruitment process. Justice Abhijit Ganguly recently restrained the state from going ahead with the recruitment process till 9 July, when it will hear all three cases in detail.