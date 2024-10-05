Deputy Speaker holds meeting on smooth smooth Durga Puja in Birbhum

The deputy Speaker of West Bengal Assembly, Dr Ashis Banerjee held a high-level meeting for taking administrative measures on Durga Puja

days to ensure that there is no further waterlogging due to rainfall in six civic areas of Birbhum district.

Bidhan Roy, district magistrate of Birbhum, officials of the six civic bodies, fire brigade, state disaster management department etc. were

present during the meeting held at the conference hall of the district magistrate’s office in Suri.

The meeting was held for the six civic areas – Suri Municipality, Rampurhat Municipality, Bolpur Municipality, Sainthia Municipality, Dubrajpur Municipality and Nalhati Municipality.

“There are IMD forecasts of light to medium rainfall during the Durga Puja days in Birbhum district. Recently CM Mamata Banerjee held an administrative meeting in Bolpur and inspected

the flood-affected areas, she has instructed us to hold a meeting and take measures for smooth Durga Puja in the towns of Birbhum District,” said Dr Ashsi Banerjee, who is also the sitting MLA of Rampurhat.

Biplab Dutta, chairman of Sainthia Municipality said that the river bunds need to be strengthened and the drainage system will be further cleaned before the pujas and encroachments will be removed.

Rehabilitation measures for the illegal encroachments are also taking place in Birbhum district.

“The CM has instructed us to hold administrative meetings of the six civic areas every six months and we have just held the first meeting and many important issues have been discussed and steps taken,” said Birbhum DM, Bidhan Roy.

Chairman of Suri Municipality, Ujjwal Chatterjee said that the encroachment removal work will begin after the Kali Puja.

“There has been maximum encroachment in the district headquarters Suri and already the same places have been cleared,” the chairman added.

There has been heavy damage to crops and houses due to floods in Birbhum district.