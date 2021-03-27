A delegation of Trinamul parlimantarians met the Election Commission today, requesting the poll body to to deploy more Central Forces in different Assembly segments of East Midnapore tomorrow to ensure free and fair polling.

Later, Trinamul Rajya Sabha MP and party’s national spokersperson Derek O’Brien and Barasat MP Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar after meeting the officers at Election Commission said, “We have asked the Election Commission to deploy more forces in Egra, Contai (north), Contai (south), Patashpur, and Khejuri as local sources have already intimated local state police that outsiders especially from Uttar Pradesh and other states are being mobilised in these constituencies by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari to foil free and fair poll.”