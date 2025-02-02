Dense fog disrupts flight operations at NSCBI Airport

Flight operations at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport were disrupted early this morning due to dense fog, prompting authorities to implement Low Visibility Procedures (LVP) at 5.40 a.m. The reduced visibility affected both arrivals and departures, with disruptions continuing until 8 a.m. During this period, the airport managed 17 arrivals and 22 departures. However, poor visibility caused delays, with one arrival and ten departing flights experiencing disruptions. No aircraft had to return to the ramp. Additionally, one flight scheduled for Dhaka had to be diverted to an alternate station due to low visibility at its destination.

However, no diversions to Kolkata (CCU) were reported. Passengers were advised to check with airlines for real-time updates as weather conditions continued to impact flight schedules. Authorities said that operations would normalise as visibility improved. Since early Sunday morning, dense fog has covered Kolkata and the surrounding districts. In most areas, visibility dropped to 100 meters in the morning. This weather condition also impacted flight services at Kolkata Airport, causing delays for several flights due to the fog. From the morning, the fog was prominent not only in Kolkata but also in North and South 24 Parganas and almost all districts of South Bengal.

As the day progressed, there was no significant improvement in the situation; instead, the sky remained foggy. Meteorologists predict that the sky will remain covered in fog throughout the day, though there is no possibility of rainfall. For the past few days, the influx of moisture-laden air from the sea, obstructing the northwesterly winds, has intensified the fog. With visibility decreasing in the morning, precautionary measures were taken to ensure the safety of flights and passengers.

