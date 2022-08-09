Demand for CBI, ED probe into alleged job scam in GTA

As leaders of the Gorkha Unemployed Primary Trained Teachers’ Organisation (GUPTTO) today demanded CBI and Enforcement Directorate probe into alleged recruitment scam in Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) areas, Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb seemed to be in a tight spot following his alleged involvement in a money laundering case filed in the Calcutta High Court.

Asked to comment on the matter, Mr Deb admitted that Advocate Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, the former Mayor of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, had filed the case and said that he has mentioned his name from North Bengal “politically.”

“It is not only 100 percent but 200 percent politically motivated case against me. It is a vague case filed by Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya and it lacks in substance. As there was no name from North Bengal, Mr Bhattacharya included my name.

It is unfortunate. I have come up fighting against corruption. I have high regards for the Court, as I am also a student of law,” Mr Deb said. Sources said Mr Bhattacharya has named 19 persons, including Trinamool Congress leaders, some of them ministers in the Mamata Banerjee Cabinet.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Deb admitted that he had filed an affidavit, following a PIL that was filed many days ago. On the other hand, GUPTTO President Sudhan Gurung showcased several documents as he addressed the media at the Siliguri Journalists’ Club today, and said: “We have filed a case in the Calcutta High Court, demanding justice and protesting massive illegalities in recruitment in primary, upper primary and secondary schools. That case has been transferred to the Circuit Bench in Jalpaiguri.

We are demanding both CBI and ED probe into the massive corruption in the recruitments when Binoy Tamang was the GTA chairman.” Mr Gurung further claimed: “Without written or viva examination, a total of 121 candidates, in the name of volunteers, have been recruited in the primary section.

Similarly, 59 candidates in the upper primary and 313 candidates in secondary schools have also been recruited. Though the Education Department is a transferred subject in the GTA, appointment letters were issued from Kolkata, unlike in other districts in West Bengal, where the District Primary School Council issues the appointment letters.”

Mr Gurung claimed that a total of 17 members of the family of Keshav Raj Pokhrel, presently the spokesperson of the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha, “managed” appointments letters “illegally” and that they are now working as school teachers. On other hand, Santa Mondal, challenging the order of Justice Abhijit Ganguly, today appealed that the case be heard in the Division Bench.

Justice Ganguly had ordered CBI investigations into the alleged illegalities in the education department after Ms Mondal managed a transfer order, violating the transfer policy of the government for the teachers recommend by the school service commission.