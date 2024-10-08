Def min Rajnath Singh to inaugurate memorial for soldiers lost during 2023 flash floods

India’s defence minister Rajnath Singh is all set to visit Sikkim to inaugurate a special memorial, dedicated to honouring the brave soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice during the devastating flash floods last year.

This tribute, named the Prerna Sthal, stands tall as a reminder of the bravery and dedication of our jawans.

Ahead of this significant visit, Sikkim’s chief minister, Prem Singh Tamang, took a tour of the memorial site today. Created under the guidance of Governor Om Prakash Mathur, the Prerna Sthal reflects the resilience and heroism that continue to inspire our nation.

Advertisement

Next week, defence minister Rajnath Singh will officially unveil the memorial, which serves as both a remembrance of the heroes we lost and a symbol of the selfless service that defines our armed forces, official sources said.

During his visit, the chief minister was joined by ministers, legislators, and senior officers from both the Indian Army and the state government. Together, they conducted a detailed inspection to ensure that every aspect of the memorial reflects the highest respect and honour for fallen soldiers.

The chief minister expressed his deep gratitude for the unwavering commitment of the Indian Army in bringing this touching initiative to life, stating, “Their dedication to this noble cause reflects the true spirit of service to the nation.”

He also urged citizens to come together and make the defence minister’s visit a memorable occasion, paying tribute to the courageous soldiers who will forever be in our hearts.