The prime accused in the vaccine scam in Kolkata, Debanjan Deb, had allegedly spread his nefarious wings in north Bengal too. Mr Deb met several traders and contractors during his several visits to Siliguri, while it is learnt that he had also lured some contractors and promised them contracts for project work under the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) worth several crores of rupees.

Sources said Mr Deb had taken “financial advantage” from them, claiming that he would enlist their firms for the projects. Mr Deb, who masqueraded as an IAS officer, allegedly assured a Siliguri-based advocate Atri Deo Sharma that he would be chosen to represent north Bengal for a “core committee” to be set up for the development of the region.

According to Mr Sharma, Mr Deb told him that he would directly report to the chief minister on behalf of the committee. Mr Sharma alleged that a resident of Siliguri, Souvik Majumder, and some contractors had requested him to meet Mr Deb. Mr Majumder could not be contacted for comment despite repeated calls on his mobile phone.

“He used to visit Siliguri frequently and we knew him as a senior IAS officer travelling in a blue beacon car with security cover. He would stay at the (government-run) Mainak Tourist Lodge. I have seen him visiting Siliguri since 2016-17. He had also visited Dooars and Kalimpong areas. He discussed GTA project work worth Rs 500 crore with contractors and lured them to more projects. He told me then that he was visiting the region on the instructions of the chief minister and promised people that there would be a separate core committee for the development of north Bengal, the office of which would be set up at Salt Lake. He told me that I will be representing the region and directly report to the chief minister. His tall claims prompted me to doubt him. I alerted others and distanced myself from him,” Mr Sharma said here today.

Mr Deb, who had organised fake Covid vaccination camps in Kolkata, had for months pretended to be the joint commissioner of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. Meanwhile, former Siliguri mayor Asok Bhattacharya said that although he could not say anything about the authenticity of the developments, there should be highlevel investigations.

“I am deeply concerned about the way he had spread his network in Siliguri. It is said that he stayed in a government lodge where the office of a minister is located. I am demanding a high-level investigation,” Mr Bhattacharya said.