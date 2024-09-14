Death of scrap lifters: CISF starts departmental probe

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has also initiated a departmental probe into the alleged killing of a thief in Kulti Growth Works of SAIL on 9 September.

Vicky Ruidas (30) was found dead and Mohammed Lodon (30) was found unconscious at the Kulti Growth Works plant on that day.

Prabodh Chandra, deputy inspector general (DIG) of CISF, ISP Burnpur said that an internal probe has started and all angles are being investigated. Security has been further beefed up in the factory.

Prima facie, the CISF jawans have refuted the allegations of seeing or beating these two people inside the plant on that day, sources said.

Locals alleged that the duo were scrap iron lifters and had gone to steal scrap inside the plant by scaling the walls and were caught and beaten by the CISF jawans.

Kulti police has already lodged a case and started a probe. Both the local BJP MLA, Dr Ajoy Poddar and MIC of Asansol Municipal Corporation, Indrani Mishra have agitated on the issue demanding compensation of the victims.

In fact, Indrani Mishra, MIC of AMC has met with the victim’s family members and has handed over compensation on behalf of the Trinamul Congress.

Kulti police said that they have started a probe and are waiting for the post-mortem report to know the exact reasons behind their death.

The second victim is admitted at Asansol District Hospital and is presently undergoing treatment. It is still not clear how the two victims reached the spot, or how they were beaten inside or outside the factory. Foul play is also not being ruled out.