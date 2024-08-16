“Deadline given to Kolkata Police to complete probe was August 17, same must apply to CBI”: TMC’s Derek O’Brien

A day after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that she would stage a rally demanding that the CBI complete the probe into the rape and murder of the junior doctor, the Trinamool Congress elaborated on the reasons for the CM staging the rally. TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien said that the deadline given by the CM to Kolkata Police to complete the investigation was August 17 and the same must apply to CBI.

In a post on X Derek O’Brien said, “CBI, which is now handling the case, must give daily updates on the investigation. The deadline given by the CM to Kolkata Police to complete the investigation was August 17. The same must apply to CBI. Kolkata Police has arrested one accused. Justice will happen only when CBI nabs all involved and sends the case to a fast-track court.”

He further said that CBI taking over the case shouldn’t lead to it being quietly buried.

He further said, “CBI taking over the case shouldn’t lead to it being quietly buried. The urgent need of the hour is swift justice and the harshest punishment for the culprits. No one who committed this barbaric act must be spared. Those who attacked and ransacked the hospital also need to be booked. The police have arrested 19 people.”

He further added that the public outrage is entirely understandable.

He added, “It is hard to conceive of a more bestial, heinous crime than the murder and rape of a young woman that took place in Kolkata. The public outrage is entirely understandable. Thoughts and prayers with her family.”

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to hold a march from Moulali to Dorina Crossing Esplanade demanding that the CBI nab all involved and send the case to a fast-track court.

Meanwhile, in solidarity with the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, doctors and representatives of various medical organisations have announced protests at various locations in the country. Kolkata police on Friday said it has arrested 19 miscreants allegedly involved in the mob violence at the hospital premises.

A mob of between 5,000 and 7,000 people, including several individuals invaded RG Kar Hospital, attacked protesting doctors and medical students, and attempted to ransack the premises on the night of August 14.

On August 9, a postgraduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered on duty at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, which has led to nationwide strikes and protests by the medical fraternity.