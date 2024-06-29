Daytime jewellery store robbery at Budge Budge

There has been another jewellery store robbery, in the city outskirts this time. The incident took place in Budge Budge police station area of South 24-Parganas.

According to local sources, on Friday afternoon, cash and several tola of gold were looted at gunpoint from Surya Jewellers. Upon receiving the news, the police went to the scene. Eyewitnesses reported that around noon, three unidentified persons arrived on two motorcycles and stood in front of the jewellery store. Their faces were covered with black cloth and they wore helmets. As soon as they entered the store, they threatened the owner with firearms. They then stuffed around Rs 60,000 in cash and five tola worth of gold jewellery into a bag and left. The whole ‘operation’ took only a few minutes.

Arun Jana, the owner of the store, said, “Around 12.45 pm, three people arrived on two bikes. They pretended to look at the jewellery. Then suddenly they started threatening each other with firearms. They escaped with Rs 60,000 in cash and jewellery worth five tola of gold.”

The owner mentioned that as the three left the store, he started shouting. However, there were few people around in the afternoon. The culprits quickly fled the scene on their bikes. The robbery of the jewellery store on the roadside in Mithapukur area of Buita gram panchayat, under Budge Budge police station, has created panic in the area. Other shopkeepers and traders are in a state of shock.

The local police visited the spot. A police officer from Budge Budge police station stated that they are trying to identify the accused by reviewing CCTV footage. The store owner has filed a written complaint at the police station regarding the robbery. Previously, there was a theft at another jewellery store, a stone’s throw away from this area. However, locals report that this is the first instance of a daytime robbery. Additionally, in recent days, several jewellery store robberies have occurred in various parts of the state.