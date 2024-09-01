Darjeeling Zoo welcomes 4 red pandas and 2 snow leopards

The Padmaja Naidu Zoological Park (PNZP) authorities in Darjeeling have announced the birth of six new animals at its breeding centre, four red pandas and two snow leopards. The zoo authorities expressed their delight, noting that this success further solidifies the zoo’s reputation as a leader in captive breeding across Asia.

PNZP Director Dr Basavaraj S Holeyachi confirmed the news, stating, “We have successfully bred four more red pandas and two snow leopards in captivity. All of them are healthy.”

The cubs, born about a month ago, were only recently made public after they passed the critical early stages of life.

With these new additions, the total number of red pandas at the zoo has increased to 19, while the snow leopard population now stands at 11. The birth of these cubs is seen as a significant achievement in the ongoing efforts to preserve these species.