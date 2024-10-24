Dana effect: People from 13 Sundarbans blocks moved to safety

The state administration is gearing up to combat the impact of the cyclone Dana whose landfall is expected to be on the intervening night of Thursday and morning of Friday at a place between Paradeep and Sagar Island. Manish Jain, principal secretary irrigation and waterways department is camping at Sunderbans, along with the district magistrate and the superintendent of police.

People from the low-lying areas of 13 blocks of Sunderbans have been evacuated. In the past, cyclones like Aila (2009), Fani (2019), Amphan (2020) had hit Sunderbans badly. Vast areas were inundated and drinking water had become a major problem as saline water had entered the tubewells. Hand tubewells with raised platforms have been set up in Sunderbans after that.

In Namkhana in south 24-Parganas, fishermen are staying at the cyclone shelters. The trawlers have been anchored. In Nayachar, 3,500 fishermen have been taken to the rescue centres. In Nandigram, the police through the public address system are requesting people living in the low-lying areas to go to rescue centres.

Advertisement

The state administration has suspended plying of launches along river Hooghly for the next three days. The schools in North and South 24-Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Howrah, Hooghly and Jhargram will remain closed for the next three days.

In Digha and Mandarmani, the administration requested the tourists to vacate the hotels and not to go on the beach to avoid accidents. The police are requesting people not to go to the beach in view of the cyclone. Veteran Triunamul Congress leader Akhil Giri said party leaders, along with the administration of East Midnapore district, have been requesting people to remain indoors. The people of low-lying areas have been evacuated and taken to the cyclone shelters. Mr Giri visited Digha and Mandarmani to oversee the work done by the administration.

In the city, officials of river traffic and coast guard are miking along the banks of river Hooghly and Howrah requesting people not to take dip or swim in the river. The police will intensify vigil along the ghats of river Hooghly.

The team of Kolkata Municipal Corporation’s conservancy department has been kept ready to clear the roads that may be affected by trees that might get uprooted because of the squall that will accompany the heavy rain. People living in the low-lying areas of Howrah have been evacuated. People have been requested to switch off electric gadgets during the storm.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee held a high-level meeting, headed by the chief secretary. Control rooms have been opened at Nabanna. The district administration has been asked to keep tarpaulin and medicines ready to prevent diarrhoea.