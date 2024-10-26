Cyclone wreaks havoc at Gangasagar, Kapil Muni temple inundated

The South 24-Parganas district administration has dispatched a large disaster management team to the extensive areas of Gangasagar, which have been flooded due to severe cyclone Dana.

The Kapil Muni Ashram, along with a vast area around it is underwater. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed deep concern over the situation in Gangasagar.

In Gangasagar, strong winds have uprooted large trees in several areas. The three-pronged lights in front of the Kapil Muni temple in the ashram area have collapsed, leaving the ashram premises in disarray. The entire area is now waterlogged. Being near the estuary, the ashram was expected to be at risk and hence it was closed to tourists beforehand as a precautionary measure. The ashram monks had been praying to protect the temple. Cracks have appeared in several river embankments in the coastal areas, raising fears of a collapse. Due to the relentless rain, stalls in front of Kapil Muni’s temple are now waterlogged, causing trouble for shopkeepers. They mentioned that the district administration had already restricted the arrival of pilgrims due to the devastating cyclone, and vessel services are suspended. However, their stalls have suffered extensive damage.

It continues to rain heavily in Gangasagar, accompanied by strong winds. There are only two-and-a-half months left before the start of the Gangasagar Mela. With this in mind, preparations had begun in full swing. Work was underway to restore the beach by leveling the land. However, the sudden arrival of the cyclone has left the administration worried. The district administration fears significant damage to the coastal area from Dana’s impact. There is a high chance that the work done so far may get completely washed away. It will be difficult to assess the situation if the water doesn’t recede. However, officials from various departments are monitoring the situation closely since today morning. Administrative officials estimate that it will take time for Sagar Island to return to normalcy after the disaster. As a result, questions remain as to whether the beach can be prepared in such a short time for the fair.

Every year, the beach suffers from natural calamities, and the sea is slowly encroaching on the land. A significant portion of the beach is still in disrepair, with several roads damaged. Concrete barriers were built but did not last. Thinking of the upcoming fair, irrigation department workers had initiated various efforts to prepare the beach, but it is feared that all efforts may go in vain. Work may need to start afresh, increasing costs and time. An official mentioned that this year’s work is facing one obstacle after another. High tides during Lakshmi Puja had already caused some damage, and now Dana’s impact will be a major setback to the preparations, multiplying the challenges. Meanwhile, minister for Sundarbans development Bankim Hazra has inspected Gangasagar beach and advised the irrigation department to take steps to minimise the damage.

However, according to the weather department’s forecast, high winds and large waves are expected to hit the coast, leading the administration to anticipate substantial damage. A senior district official mentioned that further actions would be taken after assessing the storm’s impact. In recent years, no major disasters have occurred this time, so there is no obstacle to preparations for the Gangasagar Mela.

This year, however, the administration is facing an unprecedented challenge. Swami Paramatmananda Ji, the Mahamandaleshwar of the Panchayati Mahanirvani Akhara and the head of the Dashnami Naga sadhus of West Bengal, has expressed deep concern over the protection of the Kapil Muni Ashram. He stated that without a comprehensive plan, neither the ashram nor Gangasagar can be protected effectively. He called for a joint effort by the central and state governments to safeguard this sacred land of the Hindus.