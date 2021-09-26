Cyclone alert: Rescue map for low areas

State chief secretary HK Dwivedi has directed the district administration to shift people living in the low-lying coastal areas to rescue shelters within tomorrow in view of the weather office warning heavy rainfall in parts of the state for the next few days.

The Indian Meteorological Department today said heavy rainfall is likely to be witnessed in many parts of West Bengal as a cyclone alert has been issued for Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. The weather department said a depression over the northeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal has intensified into a deep depression.

Under its influence, heavy rainfall is predicted in many parts of West Bengal including Kolkata, East Midnapore, North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas. Following this warning, control rooms have been set up across all the districts. Police and disaster management officials have been asked to remain on high alert and keep necessary equipment ready ti deal with any untoward incidents due to the storm.

Mr Dwivedi has asked DMs to ensure that adequate relief materials are kept in stock. This apart, officials have been asked to keep a close watch on the condition of dams and undertake necessary repairs if required. Fishermen have been asked not to go to the sea till 5 October.