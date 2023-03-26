Cycling competition to promote green travel

Sports Authority of India, under the aegis of the ministry of sports and youth affairs, will flag off the cycling competition under ‘Khelo India’ involving 7 states in association with West Bengal Cyclists Association and Kolkata Society for Cultural Heritage on Sunday from Ecopark (Gate no 1), Newtown, Kolkata.

Sports minister Aroop Biswas will give away the prizes. Mehtab Hussain, eminent footballer, Milan Kanti Mandal, DFO-South 24-Parganas, directorate of Forests, Megha Beriwala, vice-president, marketing, Shyam Steel will be present on the occasion. Cycling has become an important sport in India. In Hyderabad senior officials of the IT giants take part in cycling events regularly.

New Town is the only township in the country where a cycling sharing scheme has been introduced. A person can hire a cycle, visit the areas of his choice and then can leave the cycle after making necessary payments. New Town has a 37 km graded road for cycling and it will be extended to 50km. NKDA gives coaching in cycling too.