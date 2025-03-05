Cycle expedition to boost public confidence in coastal areas

India’s ministry of home affairs will launch a 6,553-kilometer cycle rally (cyclothon) comprising CISF jawans from Bakkhali in South 24-Parganas in West Bengal on 7 March in a bid to raise awareness to prevent infiltration, smuggling, coastal security breaches, and other illegal activities. The cyclothon will be flagged off virtually by the Union home minister Amit Shah on 7 March from CISF Regional Training Centre at Thakkolam, Ranipet district, Tamil Nadu. But this rally is more than just cycling and will cover Haldia, Digha and Bakkhali coastal areas.

It’s a movement to spread awareness about coastal security and to fight smuggling and other illegal activities, said a senior CISF official. “Coastal Cyclothon will cover 6,553 km. Around 125 CISF cyclists, including 14 women personnel will complete the cycle journey of 25 days, covering 11 states and Union Territories,” said IG CISF, eastern region, Sikhar Sahai. “This year, as we mark the 56th CISF Day, we’re launching something truly special, the first-ever CISF Coastal Cyclothon. With the theme “Surakshit Tat and Samridha Bharat” (secure shores, prosperous India), this initiative is more than just a sports event,” DIG CISF, K Pratap Singh, said. Ajay Kumar, deputy inspector general (chief airport security officer) CASO said, “Recognising the demanding nature of a cycling expedition spanning 95 to 180 kilometres daily, a stringent selection process was implemented to identify officers and personnel possessing exceptional body fitness and agility.”

This Coastal Cyclothon is happening against the backdrop of a high-level four-member military delegation from Pakistan arrived in Dhaka on 23 January led by ISI chief Lieutenant General Asim Malik. The Pakistani delegation has already held multiple meetings during their three-day visit.

What is concerning for India is that both Islamabad and Dhaka are keeping the entire matter confidential. Enhanced threat perception and the growth in subversive activities in West Bengal and neighbouring Bangladesh could have far-ranging after-effects across India. This even prompted National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval to make a low-key trip to Kolkata last weekend. IG CISF, Eastern Region, Sikhar Sahai also said that this CISF rally will pass through cities like Surat, Mumbai, Goa, Mangalore, and Kochi on the West; and Haldia, Konark, Paradeep, Vizag, Chennai, and Pondicherry on the East, finally finishing at the Swami Vivekananda Memorial in Kanyakumari and interact with local people.