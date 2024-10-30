Cyber frauds use woman’s account on rent, 3 held

Certain youths hacked the bank account of a woman and then used it to park cash with transactions from Jharkhand and Bihar over a few months.

The middle-aged woman lodged a complaint with the local police and the cops detained three for cyber fraud in Budbud, East Burdwan today.

The woman from the BPL segment of Sadhunagar locality had migrated from Bihar a few years ago. She told police that the youths and their colleagues, in the name of helping to update her bank account, were collecting her passbook and were inviting money from fictitious sources in her account and were transferring the amounts using the password of her ATM card.

The gangsters were using the woman’s account to circulate black money from other states and collecting a rent amount for the unholy passage, the police claimed. Police suspect the mastermind of the gang was operating from Burdwan town and is yet to be intercepted. Deputy commissioner of police, Durgapur, Abhishek Gupta said, “We’ve already begun a detailed probe and are expecting to nab the entire cyber fraud gang in a day or two.” The role of the woman was still under scanner, the officials hinted.