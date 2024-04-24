Cyber extortion leaves Kolkata youth in financial distress

A youth fell victim to cyber extortion while trying to arrange Rs 51,000 for his sister’s wedding. The victim, Ajay Das, who works as a temporary employee at Maniktala Blood Bank in Kolkata, was asked to deposit the money.

According to Ajay’s complaint, he received a call on his mobile phone on 10 April, from a person claiming to be a police officer from Uttar Pradesh accusing him of drug trafficking. The caller threatened him and coerced him into revealing his bank account details. Ajay explained that he initially believed the caller, as he had lost his bag containing personal documents a few weeks ago. Ajay, who lives with his sister and elderly parents in Nadia, had saved the money for his sister’s wedding, but it was swindled by cybercriminals.

The police are investigating the incident. He has lodged a complaint with Maniktala police station regarding this matter. He said that the caller asked him to give details of his bank account as UP Police would investigate his bank details to know whether Ajay has any connection with drug trafficking. Thus, his account was hacked and money taken away.

