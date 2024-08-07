Curfew along Indo-B’desh border to be strictly monitored: BSF

Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday said that the curfew along the IndiaBangladesh border will be strictly monitored in the wake of the illegal infiltrations following the political turmoil in Bangladesh. BSF DIG and Spokesperson, South Bengal Frontier, A K Arya, said that meetings were held with villagers at the Uttarpara and Mustafapur Border Outpost to discuss the prevailing situation in Bangladesh after the change of power. “Villagers were advised not to move around without any purpose on the border road or the nearby areas after dark.

Announcements are also to be made from mosques to keep villagers away from the border. It has also been decided that shops in villages will close by 9 pm. Farmers have also been asked to use the fence gates only for essential work,” the BSF Spokesperson said. He said that there is a need to maintain vigil and prevent infiltration and other criminal activities such as smuggling in the border areas. DIG Arya said that another coordination meeting was held at the Bornberia Border Outpost.

Key issues discussed in the meeting included management of tall crops in border areas, the problem of jute dumping by civilians near the border, civilian movement on border roads after curfew and land acquisition for fencing in unfenced areas,” he said. He said that the meeting emphasised the importance of addressing these issues to maintain border security and community safety. He said that during all the meetings, the BSF stressed the importance of good relations between the force and the local civilian population. “It was emphasised that better coordination would result in fewer hassles for the BSF and villagers alike,” DIG Arya said.

