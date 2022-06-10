Cuffs on Anubrata bodyguard

The Central Bureau of Investigations arrested Saigal Hussein, the body guard of TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal for having assets which are allegedly disproportionate to his income.

The CBI sleuths claimed that they have seized several papers and documents which proves that Saigal Hussein has amassed huge assets, which do not match with his income.

Both Mondal and Hussein have been grilled by CBI which is probing the multi-crore cross-border cattle smuggling scam.

Earlier, CBI has arrested Mohammed Enamul Haque and Satish Kumar, BSF commandant in connection with the cattle smuggling case.

Few days ago, the CBI sleuths visited Saigal Hussein’s house in Domkal of Murshidabad and seized documents. Today morning he was called for further interrogations at Nizam palace and was taken to a hospital in Kolkata for medical check-up after around five hours of probe. He was later arrested.

He will be brought to Asansol tomorrow and will be produced before the Special CBI Court. CBI sources said that they will seek custody for further investigations.