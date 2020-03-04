From next week devotees of Gangasagar are likely to enjoy more comfortable journey during their pilgrimage when a private company is all set to provide a state-of-the-art cruise from Kolkata to Kachuberia from next week. The initiative, according to sources in the state transport department, is being taken by a Mumbai-based company.

There will be modern facilities and pilgrims can reach Kachuberia Jetty in three hours. The ship will be sailing from Millenium Park Jetty till Kachuberia. The cruise ship that arrived from Malaysia will ferry the passengers between the city and the pilgrimage centre. The ship boasts of modern amenities including, giant television screens, air conditioning, four toilets, to name a few. With a seating capacity of around 156, passengers will be served snacks.

The tickets have been priced at Rs 1000. The cruise service will start at around 7 am from Millenium Park and will take about three hours to reach Kachuberia Jetty. On its return journey, the ship will then start at around 3.30 pm from Kachuberia Jetty to enter the city. Notably, after the collapse of Majerhat Bridge, a journey by road to Gangasagar takes longer. With the commencement of the cruise, the time for a trip to Gangasagar will be cut short by two to three hours.