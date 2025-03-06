Crocodile dies at Burdwan zoo

A male crocodile in a fight against three other male partners died inside the Burdwan Zoological Park enclosure today.

“It’s a case of infighting as it appears from multiple wounds along its entire body,” said Sanchita Sharma, divisional forest officer, Burdwan. The seven feet long creature, as explained by veterinary surgeon Tapan Ghosh of the Zoological Park: “The crocodile had marks of bite wounds in its muscular tail, snout and even some bites pierced through it’s tough skin.” Inquest of the dead creature was performed inside the zoo premises and samples were dispatched to Kolkata for further examination to ascertain whether any other factor was responsible for its death.

The zoo had five crocodiles. One of the young crocodiles had suffered wounds a few days ago after infighting and was kept in a separate enclosure, the officials said. The zoo accommodates three leopards and those currently were suffering from skin infection, the officials said.

