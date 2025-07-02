Crimes surge in Siliguri: Inter-state gangs exploit Chicken’s Neck corridor

Siliguri is witnessing a disturbing rise in thefts, robberies, and snatching incidents, with police identifying inter-state criminal gangs as key culprits. Taking advantage of the region’s strategic ‘Chicken’s Neck’ corridor — a narrow stretch connecting Northeast India to the rest of the country, bordered by two international borders and other Indian states — these gangs are entering the city, committing crimes, and disappearing before they can be apprehended.

Senior police officials say this geographical vulnerability is complicating investigations for the Siliguri Metropolitan Police.

In response, the police have ramped up surveillance and preventive measures across key areas of the city. “We are intensifying monitoring in vulnerable locations and enhancing our focus on both detection and prevention,” said Siliguri police commissioner C Sudhakar.

The commissioner confirmed that several suspects have been arrested in recent weeks in connection with ATM lootings, jewellery store heists, and snatching cases. “The gangs are targeting transit-friendly zones, which allow quick escape across state borders,” he added.

In a major breakthrough, three individuals — including a woman — were recently arrested from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, in connection with a daylight robbery at a jewellery store in Siliguri on 22 June. The trio was brought to the city on transit remand and produced before the Siliguri court today, with police seeking custody for further interrogation. A portion of the stolen jewellery has been recovered, bringing the total number of arrests in the case to six.

In another development, Bhaktinagar police on Monday arrested one Jakir Hossain for illegally manufacturing Indian Army uniforms with a new, officially approved pattern. Acting on a tip-off from Army intelligence, police raided his tailoring shop and recovered enough uniform fabric to produce several complete outfits. Hossain was produced before the court the same day.

The crime surge continues despite stepped-up enforcement. On Sunday night, police arrested four more miscreants from Pradhan Nagar, hours after apprehending Dhiraj Kumar, a resident of Jharkhand, from Mallaguri. Kumar was found in possession of an automatic pistol and a live magazine. Police suspect he was planning a criminal operation in the city.

“We are actively investigating the case and searching for his associates,” said B D Sarkar, officer-in-charge of Pradhan Nagar police station.

Late on Sunday, five more individuals from Uttar Pradesh were arrested from the Matigara area. A luxury car and suspicious materials were seized. Police believe they had arrived in Siliguri with the intent to commit crimes.

Meanwhile, in a shocking incident early Monday morning, three unidentified assailants broke into a house in Shantinagar and brutally assaulted an elderly woman before fleeing with her jewellery. The attackers gagged the victim when she screamed for help. No arrests have been made in this case yet.

Despite sustained efforts by law enforcement, residents continue to live in fear as complaints pour in daily, highlighting the urgent need for coordinated inter-state action and enhanced intelligence sharing.