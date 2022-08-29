Creative urge: Pujas embark on social message, nature care as themes

At a time when the state is set to celebrate the international recognition of UNESCO’s ‘intangible cultural heritage’, city Durga Puja committees are going full steam to justify the tag with their show of creativity. Purbachal Sakti Sangha in Haltu, has decided to honour women dhakis (drummers) this year.

They have engaged 10 women dhakis to be part of their festivities. Shikharani Dhali, one such drummer, said, “We are very happy to get the signing amount and contract for the Puja here. Didi’s (CM Mamata Banerjee) grant to Puja committees is helping us.” Her fellow drummers, Champa, Sujata, Kajal from Machlandpur say that such opportunities will encourage more women dhakis to take up city assignments.

Talking about why the club decided to engage women dhakis, Nilanjan Sarkar, club secretary and Puja chief convener said, “We try to give prominence to women and they play a vital role in our Puja too.” The idols are made of fibre and discarded plastic bottles in an effort to reuse them. The pandal will also have special-effect lighting by cinematographer Premendu Bikash Chaki.

“We plan to handover the idol as an installation to Hidco after the festivals are over,” said Sarkar. Dakshinpara Durgotsav Committee has roped in Tolly actresses Ritabhari Chakraborty and Monami Ghosh as brand ambassadors.

And they are giving out a social message to quit smoking. “Committee president Rajib Choudhury said, “This for the new generation. We have also recorded a song on the theme.” The 62-years-old Puja has roped in Indian Art College alumni Papai Santra for giving shape to their theme.

“The main idol (Durga and her children) is within a heart (shown in red), which is still unaffected by nicotine. The asur (Mahishasura) is symbolic of nicotine, painted ashen. The nicotine-affected lung has been shown with rusted metal (iron scrap).

The installation will give an impression that the heart is ensconced within two lungs,” said Papai. Nabapalli Sporting Club at Airport Gate 2 is promoting the dying art form of Bengal – tepa putul (terracotta toys).

The club is engaging around 400 families working with clay, mostly from Raghunathganj in Murshidabad, Bankura and Bishnupur. These dolls will adorn the interior of the pandal and the burnt clay installations will be placed outside. Nayanashish Das, Puja secretary, said, “We are all for maintaining the natural equilibrium. Due to the pandemic many artisans, working with clay were affected. This work will help them sustain their families.”