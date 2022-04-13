CPM welcomes CBI probe against Partha

The CPM has welcomed the Calcutta High Court decision of asking the former education minister Partha Chatterjee to appear before the CBI in connection with the SSC Group-D recruitment case while the Congress said that it is about time that Article 355 be invoked in view of the total anarchy in the state, under Mamata Banerjee government.

A single bench of the Calcutta High Court asked Partha Chatterjee to appear before the CBI in relation to the SCC recruitment case. The probe committee appointed by the court, in its report, concluded that the five-member panel by the state education department to oversee appointments was “not valid under the law”. It concluded that illegal appointments were made by the panel members in Group-D posts.

The CPM state secretary Md Salim said, “We welcome the decision of the court which came at a time when the people of this state were on the verge of giving up any hopes for justice. The state government has already bought off the police and filled most government institutions with corrupt people.”

Salim said the decision brings renewed hope for all the SSC students, who despite having cleared their examinations, are protesting on the road, hoping they will be recruited.

“Day after day they have been staging agitations, getting assaulted by the police and even locked up. These qualified teachers who are supposed to be teaching in classrooms had to take to the streets to demand justice as posts were being filled illegally by the state education department in return for money. This corruption is now exposed.”