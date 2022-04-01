CPM slams state govt after DYFI leader found dead in Bishnupur

The CPIM’s state secretary Md Salim today said that a DYFI youth leader’s body was found floating in a pond in Bishnupur after TMC workers allegedly murdered him. He claimed that the ruling party is threatening the witnesses and family members in both Anis Khan’s murder case and in the Rampurhat arson, to put a lid on the crimes.

Addressing the Press, Mr Salim said, a DYFI youth leader, Bidyut Mondal’s body was recovered from a pond in Narayanjuli under Bishnupur Police Station. He alleged that Mondal was murdered by TMC workers when he protested against them while they were forcing a juvenile girl to get married. “Bidyut was murdered on his way back home. This is the killing of another youth leader. People are being murdered and their bodies are being dumped elsewhere to hide the crime. This is the condition of the state and yet Mamata Banerjee has gone off to the Hills to cool herself while the state continues to burn.”

He said such crimes are being conducted in a planned manner where the ruling party and police are in cahoots to ensure no evidence leads to the guilty. “The chief minister was more than aware of a huge stockpile of arms and ammunition in the state as TMC stocked them during polls to use against opposition parties. But, after elections, they are using it against each other in internal feuds over shares of smuggling and extortion money. Mamata has taken a safe side with her vacation to North Bengal but failed to stop the same-side conflicts.” The Left women wing, AIDWA, today, agitated near CID headquarters in Bhabani Bhavan.

The CPIM has also introduced a new initiative “Paharai Public’ (Citizen on Watch) where citizens can volunteer to anonymously send their information on “corrupt” TMC leaders in their constituencies to [email protected] Both pictures and videos can be sent.

Md Salim said “On the first day itself, we have received requests from 1000 people, ready to become volunteers. A hundred entries have reached us. This initiative is to stop TMC’s rampant corruption and terror. We will compile a volume, get it authenticated and verified, and release it in the public domain soon. The initiative is being looked after by our young Left Squad and Red volunteer members.”