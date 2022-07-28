CPM protestors: Sack corrupt ministers, start recruitment

The CPM and other Left parties today brought out a massive rally in Kolkata demanding the corrupt ministers and officials in the state government be sacked and the recruitment of merit-listed candidates start.

The CPM protestors walked till the Gandhi statue in Dharmatala, where the victims of SSC corruption have been staging protests for over 400 days. The rally began at Sealdah, Howrah and Park Circus stations. The protestors shouted that the “thieves” in the state government need to be thrown into prison.

The CPM state secretary Md Salim said today that this isn’t just a protest rally but a new movement by the people demanding the end of alleged corruption by the TMC-led state government in every government institution in West Bengal. The protests have begun from the panchayat level.

Addressing the protestors, he said, “For more than 400 days the SSC protestors have been on the streets. During this time, the police lathi-charged them, arrested them, putting them behind bars, while the criminals in the state government destroyed the future of an entire generation. Should the police not have arrested these criminals instead?”

“Only after obtaining an order from the high court could the protestors demonstrate in Dharmatala and in front of Bikash Bhavan. The SSC candidates braved inclement weather for days and kept sitting on the road demanding justice and jobs. Shame on this state government! The chief minister is now saying she never had any idea about such corruption in the SSC.”

“We want immediate sacking of the corrupt ministers. The source of all thefts originates from Kalighat (CM residence). Every corruption happened under her nose. She is now doing drama and pretending she is a saint. We want immediate recruitment for the students, who had the merit to bag the seats.”