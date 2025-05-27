CPM, BJP workers join Trinamul Congress

Around 200 BJP and CPI-M members joined Trinamul Congress at a function in South 24-Parganas on Sunday.

Bapi Halder, the Trinamool Congress MP from Mathurapur Parliamentary constituency, handed over the party flag to them and welcomed them to the party.

The CPI-M and BJP supporters came to attend a political meeting at Mathurapur and joined Trinamul Congress.

Mr Halder said the workers from CPI-M and BJP feel that only Trinamool Congress can carry out total development of the state. He said under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, massive development in South 24-Parganas has taken place over the years. The people have received the benefits of various state government schemes. He said more party workers from BJP and CPI-M will join Trinamul Congress in near future. The BJP and CPI-M will not get workers to man the polling booths in the 2026 Assembly election, he remarked.